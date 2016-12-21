Edward Thompson Coon, 92, faithful husband, wonderful father, brother and friend died November 29, 2016 in an assisted living facility in Miami FL. Edward Coon was born in Ionia Michigan, on October 10, 1924 to Raymond F. Coon and Marion Thompson Coon where he spent the first 18 years of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.