Turkey Trot on the Tridge brings runners together Thanksgiving morning

It was a cold and drizzly November morning but running enthusiasts made their way to the Tridge in Midland to burn some calories at the Turkey Trot on the Tridge before heading to Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, Nov. 24. The course started at the Tridge, participants ran, walked, or biked for an hour along the Chippewa Nature Trail. Afterwards, participants met at Espresso Milano, 137 Ashman St., to warm up and drop of non-perishable food items after the run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.