The Art of Becoming Santa By The Daily Beast
It takes A LOT of work to look this jolly. At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some 200 Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark, and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
|Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16)
|May '16
|r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d
|2
|Himani Makeup is a crook (May '16)
|May '16
|drconcrete
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Midland, MI (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Sneaky Pete
|28
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC