The Art of Becoming Santa By The Daily Beast

It takes A LOT of work to look this jolly. At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some 200 Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark, and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit.

