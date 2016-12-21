Building retrofitted with carbon fibe...

Building retrofitted with carbon fiber can survive simulated earthquake

Monday Nov 28 Read more: Composites Technology

Turkish researchers successfully demonstrated that carbon fiber-based material could prevent collapse of thousands of buildings during a future major quake. A team of structural experts from the industry and universities in Turkey have demonstrated in a side-by-side test how a building retrofitted with carbon fiber composites can successfully survive a simulated earthquake.

