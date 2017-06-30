Nancy Lucille Richards

Nancy Lucille Richards, 67, of Hopedale passed Thursday, June 29, 2017 at UPMC, Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born August 18, 1949 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of the late Jesse W. and Margaret Quintana Pettit.

