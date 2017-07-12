An unsettling answer to overdose cases

But Washington's health care debate and the nation's opioid crisis became quite real to me in new ways after a city councilman in the Ohio town where I grew up made national news by raising a provocative question: Does the city have to respond to calls from repeat opiate overdose patients? Morality aside -- and that's pushing a lot aside -- that's a good question, especially in a town whose local government is struggling to make ends meet. Middletown, Ohio, my old hometown, is faced with that challenge.

