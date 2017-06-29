Wausau Police responds to Ohio city c...

Wausau Police responds to Ohio city councilman proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WAOW

The Wausau Police Department responded to a proposal by a city councilman in Ohio to not dispatch first responders to calls for people who have repeatedly overdosed on opioids. "There's some absurdity to it," Wausau Police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
too many blacks (Apr '13) Sat Butch 43
tired or race topics (Jan '16) Jun 25 meh 5
Jim Riley So Called Carpenter Dont Trust Him He... Jun 25 Aaron Tachac 1
House Jun 15 Sandy 1
psychic mediums Jun 3 Tiffany 2
Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08) May '17 Anti-pop 54
LICE-Edgewood Elementary May '17 Concerned Parent 1
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC