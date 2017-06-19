Stop sending EMS to respond to overdo...

Stop sending EMS to respond to overdose calls, Ohio councilman says...

A Middletown city council member has suggested not responding to certain calls to where a person who has overdosed multiple times in the past. MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - Frustration over the amount of money and public safety services being devoted to drug overdoses led to one Middletown, Ohio, city council member asking if it was possible for the city to not respond to such calls.

