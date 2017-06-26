Police: Man admits to drug use after hitting Middletown cruiser
The Ohio State Highway Patrol say a driver admitted to being impaired on drugs after striking a Middletown police cruiser early Saturday morning. Adam Danner allegedly ran a red light at Breiel Boulevard and struck a marked Middletown Police Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tired or race topics (Jan '16)
|Sun
|meh
|5
|Jim Riley So Called Carpenter Dont Trust Him He...
|Sun
|Aaron Tachac
|1
|House
|Jun 15
|Sandy
|1
|psychic mediums
|Jun 3
|Tiffany
|2
|Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Anti-pop
|54
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May 27
|Concerned Parent
|1
|old friend
|May '17
|old friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC