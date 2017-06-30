Ohio police have revived one overdose...

Ohio police have revived one overdose patient 20 times

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WSOCTV

One Ohio man has been revived by nalaxone 20 times by police, but a Dayton police major still doesn't agree with a politician in Middletown, Ohio, suggesting law enforcement stop responding to opioid overdoses. "We've Narcan'd the same guy 20 times," Dayton police Major Brian Johns said.

