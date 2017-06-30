Ohio police have revived one overdose patient 20 times
One Ohio man has been revived by nalaxone 20 times by police, but a Dayton police major still doesn't agree with a politician in Middletown, Ohio, suggesting law enforcement stop responding to opioid overdoses. "We've Narcan'd the same guy 20 times," Dayton police Major Brian Johns said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|too many blacks (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|Butch
|43
|tired or race topics (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|meh
|5
|Jim Riley So Called Carpenter Dont Trust Him He...
|Jun 25
|Aaron Tachac
|1
|House
|Jun 15
|Sandy
|1
|psychic mediums
|Jun 3
|Tiffany
|2
|Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Anti-pop
|54
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC