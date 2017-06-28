Ohio Has So Many Overdoses They're Considering A Three Strike Rule
A city councilman is proposing a three strike rule for repeat heroin offenders in Ohio, requiring community service before first responders will aid in a third overdose. Dan Picard, a councilman in Middletown, Ohio, wants the city to implement the three strike rule to save money on the community's supply of Narcan, the overdose reversal drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tired or race topics (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|meh
|5
|Jim Riley So Called Carpenter Dont Trust Him He...
|Jun 25
|Aaron Tachac
|1
|House
|Jun 15
|Sandy
|1
|psychic mediums
|Jun 3
|Tiffany
|2
|Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Anti-pop
|54
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|1
|old friend
|May '17
|old friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC