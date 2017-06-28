Ohio Has So Many Overdoses They're Co...

Ohio Has So Many Overdoses They're Considering A Three Strike Rule

A city councilman is proposing a three strike rule for repeat heroin offenders in Ohio, requiring community service before first responders will aid in a third overdose. Dan Picard, a councilman in Middletown, Ohio, wants the city to implement the three strike rule to save money on the community's supply of Narcan, the overdose reversal drug.

