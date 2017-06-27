Ohio Councilman Wonders Whether City ...

Ohio Councilman Wonders Whether City Can Stop Responding To Repeat Overdoses

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Crooks and Liars

An Ohio councilman has a novel approach to the opioid crisis in that state: Just stop responding to repeat overdose emergency calls. If they're so irresponsible they overdose over and over and need Narcan to be brought back from the edge of death, they're not worth saving, according to Councilman Dan Picard of Middletown, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tired or race topics (Jan '16) Jun 25 meh 5
Jim Riley So Called Carpenter Dont Trust Him He... Jun 25 Aaron Tachac 1
House Jun 15 Sandy 1
psychic mediums Jun 3 Tiffany 2
Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08) May 31 Anti-pop 54
LICE-Edgewood Elementary May '17 Concerned Parent 1
old friend May '17 old friend 1
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC