Ohio Councilman Wonders Whether City Can Stop Responding To Repeat Overdoses
An Ohio councilman has a novel approach to the opioid crisis in that state: Just stop responding to repeat overdose emergency calls. If they're so irresponsible they overdose over and over and need Narcan to be brought back from the edge of death, they're not worth saving, according to Councilman Dan Picard of Middletown, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tired or race topics (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|meh
|5
|Jim Riley So Called Carpenter Dont Trust Him He...
|Jun 25
|Aaron Tachac
|1
|House
|Jun 15
|Sandy
|1
|psychic mediums
|Jun 3
|Tiffany
|2
|Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Anti-pop
|54
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|1
|old friend
|May '17
|old friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC