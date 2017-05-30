First responders on front line of her...

First responders on front line of heroin epidemic share frustrations, concerns

HAMILTON, Ohio - A unique group of experts - those who see the impact of heroin on the community as first responders or treatment providers - shared Friday some of their frustrations and growing concerns about the area's heroin epidemic. Heroin is costing taxpayers in communities throughout Butler County millions of dollars annually.

