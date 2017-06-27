Drug Deaths: Same mistakes are still being made
Somehow, the sense of urgency and vigilance that should by now have made its way into the medical community when it comes to the substance abuse epidemic still has not arrived for some who have the ability to dole out opioid pain medication. Instead, the mistakes that some believe may have contributed to the beginning of this epidemic are still being made.
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tired or race topics (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|meh
|5
|Jim Riley So Called Carpenter Dont Trust Him He...
|Jun 25
|Aaron Tachac
|1
|House
|Jun 15
|Sandy
|1
|psychic mediums
|Jun 3
|Tiffany
|2
|Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Anti-pop
|54
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|1
|old friend
|May '17
|old friend
|1
