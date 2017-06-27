Drug Deaths: Same mistakes are still ...

Drug Deaths: Same mistakes are still being made

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Somehow, the sense of urgency and vigilance that should by now have made its way into the medical community when it comes to the substance abuse epidemic still has not arrived for some who have the ability to dole out opioid pain medication. Instead, the mistakes that some believe may have contributed to the beginning of this epidemic are still being made.

