Council member: Can city stop responding to overdoses?

A council member in Middletown, Ohio, asked if the city could simply stop responding to overdose calls to both save money and send a message: "I want to send a message to the world that you don't want to come to Middletown to overdose because someone might not come with Narcan and save your life," said council member Dan Picard, the Hamilton Journal-News reported . "We need to put a fear about overdosing in Middletown."

