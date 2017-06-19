Council member: Can city stop responding to overdoses?
A council member in Middletown, Ohio, asked if the city could simply stop responding to overdose calls to both save money and send a message: "I want to send a message to the world that you don't want to come to Middletown to overdose because someone might not come with Narcan and save your life," said council member Dan Picard, the Hamilton Journal-News reported . "We need to put a fear about overdosing in Middletown."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tired or race topics (Jan '16)
|Jun 20
|Whatnow
|4
|House
|Jun 15
|Sandy
|1
|psychic mediums
|Jun 3
|Tiffany
|2
|Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Anti-pop
|54
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May 27
|Concerned Parent
|1
|old friend
|May 26
|old friend
|1
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tina rose
|27
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC