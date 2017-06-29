3 strikes and you're dead? Not in my ambulance
Over the years, I have seen some pretty egregious examples of how even the most skilled EMS providers can lose their way with regard to providing unconditional patient care. I knew a paramedic, years ago, who measured with a sense of pride the number of patients he didn't transport.
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tired or race topics (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|meh
|5
|Jim Riley So Called Carpenter Dont Trust Him He...
|Jun 25
|Aaron Tachac
|1
|House
|Jun 15
|Sandy
|1
|psychic mediums
|Jun 3
|Tiffany
|2
|Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Anti-pop
|54
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|1
|old friend
|May '17
|old friend
|1
