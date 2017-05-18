Power outage forces 3,700 voters to g...

Power outage forces 3,700 voters to go elsewhere

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati

Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 10:24AM EDT expiring May 2 at 6:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 10:24AM EDT expiring May 2 at 6:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Logan, Madison, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Pike, Preble, Ross, Scioto, Shelby, Union, Warren Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 10:24AM EDT expiring May 2 at 6:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne WARREN COUNTY, Ohio -- A polling place serving six precincts in Middletown has been moved because of a power outage, the Journal-News reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carlie woodward May 15 Babysitter 2
Taxie May 13 taxie 1
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) May 12 Ashley 25
Obama Gas Prices too High (Oct '12) May 10 Anti-pop 2
does any1 know debi battishill?????? May 4 personnadiffplace 1
News Danbarry Cinemas closes in Forest Park (Oct '14) May 4 Jose 3
psychic mediums Apr 24 sarah 1
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC