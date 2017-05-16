One person killed in fiery crash in Preble County

One person killed in fiery crash in southeastern Preble County Sports car catches fire with the driver trapped inside after a collision near West Elkton. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2qKVATI WEST ELKTON, OHIO - A person died Monday afternoon when their car caught fire after a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Preble County.

