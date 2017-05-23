Ohio tornadoes damage businesses, interrupt gradua
By , Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Tornadoes that swept through southwest Ohio tossed drainage pipes through the glass windows of a motorcycle shop and heavily damaged a handful of homes. Authorities say there are no reports of serious injuries from the storm Wednesday night.
