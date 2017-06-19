No happy ending in drug story
That's a phrase journalists sometimes used to explain an aphorism in journalism that means something unexpected is more newsworthy than an atypical event - such as a dog biting a man. The story late last week of a 5-year-old boy saving his parents fits that description.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tired or race topics (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Whatnow
|4
|House
|Jun 15
|Sandy
|1
|psychic mediums
|Jun 3
|Tiffany
|2
|Is Franklin still a redneck, briary hellhole? (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Anti-pop
|54
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May 27
|Concerned Parent
|1
|old friend
|May 26
|old friend
|1
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tina rose
|27
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC