Middletown has 3 school finalists

Wednesday May 17

Middletown has 3 superintendent finalists An assistant superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools and a Lakota administrator are among finalists for Middletown schools superintendent. Middletown City Schools is searching for a successor to Sam Ison, shown here, who announced in March he would be retiring after serving four years as superintendent and two years as director of instructional leadership.

