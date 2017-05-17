Middletown has 3 school finalists
Middletown has 3 superintendent finalists An assistant superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools and a Lakota administrator are among finalists for Middletown schools superintendent. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/local/butlercounty/2017/05/17/middletown-has-3-superintendent-finalists/328673001/ Middletown City Schools is searching for a successor to Sam Ison, shown here, who announced in March he would be retiring after serving four years as superintendent and two years as director of instructional leadership.
