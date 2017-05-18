'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance, economic development experts discuss the heartland
It was all about middle America at a City Club of Cleveland forum entitled, " The New American Heartland ," held at the Global Center for Health Innovation. The big draw was author J.D. Vance, whose book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," is in its 41st week on the New York Times Bestseller List.
