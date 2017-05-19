Heroic 5-year-old saves parents from heroin overdose 0:0

A quick-thinking 5-year-old boy had to play grown-up this week, rescuing his mom and dad who had overdosed on heroin, according to reports. The boy walked two blocks, barefoot, to his step-grandfather's house in Middletown, Ohio, around 5 a.m. Thursday, knocked on the door and told him that his parents were dead, WLWT reported.

