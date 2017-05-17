Butler County homicide suspect arrested in Meigs County - 12:05 pm updated:

Butler County homicide suspect arrest...

Butler County homicide suspect arrested in Meigs County

Monday May 1

A Middletown man accused of killing his wife was arrested early Monday morning by the Meigs County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Keith Wood, Bobby J. Nitz, 45, of Middletown, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. on the exit ramp near Alligator Jack's off Route 7 after a brief pursuit.

