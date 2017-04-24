Raycom Media/file
A 10-year-old boy is facing charges after Middletown police said he intentionally set fire inside a business that caused $200,000 worth of damage. The Middletown Fire Department arrived, extinguish the fire and cleared the large amount of smoke from the business, police said.
