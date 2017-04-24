Middletown, Ohio boy, 10, charged in ...

Middletown, Ohio boy, 10, charged in Family Dollar arson

A 10-year-old boy faces a charge of aggravated arson after allegedly lighting the inside of a dollar store on fire. Fire crews in Middletown, Ohio responded to a Family Dollar on Sunday after a 1pm report of a fire in the store.

