Middletown, Ohio boy, 10, charged in Family Dollar arson
A 10-year-old boy faces a charge of aggravated arson after allegedly lighting the inside of a dollar store on fire. Fire crews in Middletown, Ohio responded to a Family Dollar on Sunday after a 1pm report of a fire in the store.
