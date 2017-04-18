Middletown mom arrested after child f...

Middletown mom arrested after child found naked running in street

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A Butler County mother was set to go before a judge Wednesday after police say her daughter was found naked running in the street. According to the police report, a woman called 911 after finding a 5 or 6-year-old girl naked and alone.

