Medical marijuana takes a hit in Fair...

Medical marijuana takes a hit in Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Cincinnati.com

Medical marijuana takes a hit in Fairfield There will be no growing, processing, or dispensing of medical marijuana in this city. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2q2oB9M Fairfield City Council on Monday voted to outlaw all aspects of the business allowed by the new law which establishes the Medical Marijuana Control Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
psychic mediums Apr 24 sarah 1
Reward: Stolen Blue Camry License Number FDA 9769 (Nov '15) Apr 22 Derek 2
Found dogs. White and Brown Pit Females on Univ... Apr 22 Elaffrey 1
News Derrick Poe Apr 4 AuntVicki 1
3 missing women, 1 found dead (Sep '16) Apr 4 Zoom 18
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Mar 31 TammyLWebb 24
Missy Haywood Mar '17 Terry 1
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC