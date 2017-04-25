Medical marijuana takes a hit in Fairfield
Medical marijuana takes a hit in Fairfield There will be no growing, processing, or dispensing of medical marijuana in this city. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2q2oB9M Fairfield City Council on Monday voted to outlaw all aspects of the business allowed by the new law which establishes the Medical Marijuana Control Program.
