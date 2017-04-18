Jessa Duggar: Slammed For Parenting Fail on Instagram
There was a time when Jessa Duggar was one of the more scandal-free Duggars, and even critics of the family agreed that she seemed to be among the least problematic of Jim Bob and Michelle's many, many children. But the past few days have been rough on Jessa, and now she finds herself on the receiving end of some harsh criticism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Derrick Poe
|Apr 4
|AuntVicki
|1
|3 missing women, 1 found dead (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Zoom
|18
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Mar 31
|TammyLWebb
|24
|Missy Haywood
|Mar 30
|Terry
|1
|Middletown Gangs (Apr '13)
|Mar 29
|Mateen
|40
|Nathan Dunn (Aug '16)
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|3
|Missing Person - Amber Flack (Sep '16)
|Mar 24
|morgam_danielle
|6
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC