Jessa Duggar: Slammed For Parenting F...

Jessa Duggar: Slammed For Parenting Fail on Instagram

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Hollywood Gossip

There was a time when Jessa Duggar was one of the more scandal-free Duggars, and even critics of the family agreed that she seemed to be among the least problematic of Jim Bob and Michelle's many, many children. But the past few days have been rough on Jessa, and now she finds herself on the receiving end of some harsh criticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Derrick Poe Apr 4 AuntVicki 1
3 missing women, 1 found dead (Sep '16) Apr 4 Zoom 18
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Mar 31 TammyLWebb 24
Missy Haywood Mar 30 Terry 1
Middletown Gangs (Apr '13) Mar 29 Mateen 40
Nathan Dunn (Aug '16) Mar 25 Anonymous 3
Missing Person - Amber Flack (Sep '16) Mar 24 morgam_danielle 6
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC