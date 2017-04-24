In struggling middle America, Trump h...

In struggling middle America, Trump hits high note

Monday Apr 24

With his first 100 days in office approaching, President Trump still holds the support of the voters in struggling, small town America who helped propel him into the White House. In Middletown, Ohio, many say he has already accomplished more than any other president in history.

