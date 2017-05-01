Cohen employee receives ISRI's Golden Wrench Award

Pictured above, from left: Manitoba Corp.'s Brian Shine, ISRI chair-elect, presents ISRI's Golden Wrench Award to Forrest Matheny of Cohen. The Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries has presented Forrest Matheny of Cohen , Middletown, Ohio, with a Golden Wrench Award for exhibiting outstanding efforts, achievements and contributions during a career in vehicle maintenance that spans more 25 years.

