Cohen Electronics commits circuit board scrap to BlueOak

Middletown, Ohio-based Cohen Electronics and BlueOak Arkansas have announced an exclusivity contract for the processing of all of Cohen's circuit board scrap at the BlueOak Arkansas facility. The e-scrap is generated at Cohen's electronic scrap shredding operation in Middletown, Ohio, and will be converted into precious metal-bearing copper shot produced at the BlueOak facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.