Author tells his story to local GOP

Best-selling author J.D. Vance said the rise he experienced, from an economically struggling, drug-affected family in Appalachia to financial success, is open to fewer and fewer people, in remarks to a dinner of the Lucas County Republicans Monday night. 'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance, right, signs his book for Harvey Tolson during the 2017 Lucas County Lincoln Day Dinner at the Pinnacle in Maumee on Monday.

