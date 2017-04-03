a Hillbillya author JD Vance aims to invest time, venture capital in Ohio Updated at

Although he achieved fame as the author of Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, J.D. Vance says that the main reason he is coming home to Ohio has less to do with literary endeavors and more to do with his "day job." "I always wanted to move back, because it's home," said Vance, 32, in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.