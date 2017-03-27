Woman sentenced in murder-for-hire plot targeted at estranged husband
A Middletown dog groomer was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for paying someone $500 to kill her estranged husband. Middletown police said Carter confessed to offering $500 up front, and another $500 dollars plus a car to have the man killed - not even caring if her two children were in harms way.
