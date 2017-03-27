Woman sentenced in murder-for-hire pl...

Woman sentenced in murder-for-hire plot targeted at estranged husband

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A Middletown dog groomer was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for paying someone $500 to kill her estranged husband. Middletown police said Carter confessed to offering $500 up front, and another $500 dollars plus a car to have the man killed - not even caring if her two children were in harms way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missy Haywood 3 hr Terry 1
Middletown Gangs (Apr '13) Wed Mateen 40
Nathan Dunn (Aug '16) Mar 25 Anonymous 3
Missing Person - Amber Flack (Sep '16) Mar 24 morgam_danielle 6
Sean Scott Mar 23 Goebelguzzler 7
Sexting Mar 21 Fun123 2
Haunted house (Jan '16) Mar 21 Chicken Fried Briar 6
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC