We'll see if Trump forgets the forgotten

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, right, applaud as President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28. As President Donald Trump delivered his address to Congress on Tuesday, I listened in vain for a familiar presidential theme: the "forgotten man and woman." I didn't hear it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.