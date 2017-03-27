Two more charged in connection to mis...

Two more charged in connection to missing teen found hiding in closet

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Two additional individuals have been charged in connection in the case of a missing Trenton teen that was found hiding in a closet last week. Trenton Police said the case "ended abruptly" when authorities found Norvell hiding in a closet at a home on Caprice Drive in Middletown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Middletown Gangs (Apr '13) 5 hr Mateen 40
Nathan Dunn (Aug '16) Mar 25 Anonymous 3
Missing Person - Amber Flack (Sep '16) Mar 24 morgam_danielle 6
Sean Scott Mar 23 Goebelguzzler 7
Sexting Mar 21 Fun123 2
Haunted house (Jan '16) Mar 21 Chicken Fried Briar 6
News Danbarry Cinemas closes in Forest Park (Oct '14) Mar 18 leroy 2
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC