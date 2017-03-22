Teen charged in Middletown church fire found competent to stand trial
A 16-year-old Middletown boy accused in a fire that badly damaged a church in January has been found competent to stand trial. A judge ordered the teen, whose name has not been released, to be held until his next pre-trial on March 30 at 2 p.m. The fire broke out on Jan. 24 at the Tytus Avenue First Church of God on Tytus Avenue.
