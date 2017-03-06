Ohio police department warns against ...

Ohio police department warns against 'Nerf Wars'

A police department in Southwest Ohio is warning its citizens via Facebook about getting involved in "Nerf Wars" as participants have been seen wearing masks and hiding in public places. While Nerf guns are considered relatively safe toys that fire foam bullets, some have put themselves in danger by misusing the toys, the Middletown, Ohio Police Department said.

