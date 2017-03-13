OH Firefighters Push Six Doses of Narcan to Revive Man Slumped Over Steering Wheel
March 14--MIDDLETOWN -- Middletown police said it took six units of Narcan to revive a man who was found slumped over his steering wheel Sunday night in the 3300 block of Tytus Avenue. Paramedics arrived and administered six units of Narcan, about three times the amount of medication typically used, fire officials said.
