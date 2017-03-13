OH Firefighters Push Six Doses of Nar...

OH Firefighters Push Six Doses of Narcan to Revive Man Slumped Over Steering Wheel

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

March 14--MIDDLETOWN -- Middletown police said it took six units of Narcan to revive a man who was found slumped over his steering wheel Sunday night in the 3300 block of Tytus Avenue. Paramedics arrived and administered six units of Narcan, about three times the amount of medication typically used, fire officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Sun Canning fool 78
Car break ins (Sep '15) Mar 11 Chris 10
Sean Scott Mar 11 Chris 2
Cops Mar 11 Wtf 3
Rick Shultz Mar 3 Concerned woman 1
3 missing women, 1 found dead Mar 2 Destiny flack 17
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Feb 26 Goebelguzzler 23
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC