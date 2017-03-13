Mother of Middletown teen who took hi...

Mother of Middletown teen who took his own life sharing story to help others

Tuesday Mar 7

A local community is trying to heal after three teenagers reportedly passed away in less than a year's time. The mother of one of the late students stated that all three of the teenagers were from Middletown and all three took their own lives.

Middletown, OH

