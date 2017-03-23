Man charged in slaying of Ohio mother...

Man charged in slaying of Ohio mother found dead in car

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A man has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder in the slaying of a woman found fatally shot in a car with her unharmed 6-month-old daughter in southwestern Ohio. Montgomery County's prosecutor said in a statement Thursday that 35-year-old Brandon Carr also has been indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and felonious assault, among other counts, in last year's slaying of 29-year-old Brittany Russell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sean Scott 4 hr Goebelguzzler 7
Sexting Tue Fun123 2
Haunted house (Jan '16) Mar 21 Chicken Fried Briar 6
Nathan Dunn (Aug '16) Mar 20 Jackrabbit990 2
News Danbarry Cinemas closes in Forest Park (Oct '14) Mar 18 leroy 2
lost dog (Feb '11) Mar 14 Terry 2
Todds iga (Jul '15) Mar 14 Terry 12
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC