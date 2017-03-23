Man charged in slaying of Ohio mother found dead in car
A man has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder in the slaying of a woman found fatally shot in a car with her unharmed 6-month-old daughter in southwestern Ohio. Montgomery County's prosecutor said in a statement Thursday that 35-year-old Brandon Carr also has been indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and felonious assault, among other counts, in last year's slaying of 29-year-old Brittany Russell.
