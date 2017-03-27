Four arrested after 'missing' girl found safe by police

Hoax of 'missing' girl who was actually hiding in a CLOSET for two months: Boyfriend of teen, 17, his mother and two of his relatives are all arrested for helping Ohio girl pretend to family she had vanished She was found safe March 14 hiding in a closet at the home of Lucinda Bryant and her husband, Robert Bryant Sr. The mother of Norvell's boyfriend, Laura Stephens, allegedly picked her up the night she disappeared and took her to the Bryant's home to stay Three adults and a minor have been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into a missing Ohio teen who was found hiding in a closet after disappearing for two months.

