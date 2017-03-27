Four arrested after 'missing' girl fo...

Four arrested after 'missing' girl found safe by police

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hoax of 'missing' girl who was actually hiding in a CLOSET for two months: Boyfriend of teen, 17, his mother and two of his relatives are all arrested for helping Ohio girl pretend to family she had vanished She was found safe March 14 hiding in a closet at the home of Lucinda Bryant and her husband, Robert Bryant Sr. The mother of Norvell's boyfriend, Laura Stephens, allegedly picked her up the night she disappeared and took her to the Bryant's home to stay Three adults and a minor have been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into a missing Ohio teen who was found hiding in a closet after disappearing for two months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missy Haywood 1 hr Terry 1
Middletown Gangs (Apr '13) Wed Mateen 40
Nathan Dunn (Aug '16) Mar 25 Anonymous 3
Missing Person - Amber Flack (Sep '16) Mar 24 morgam_danielle 6
Sean Scott Mar 23 Goebelguzzler 7
Sexting Mar 21 Fun123 2
Haunted house (Jan '16) Mar 21 Chicken Fried Briar 6
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC