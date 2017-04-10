Coal is losing an Appalachian strongh...

Coal is losing an Appalachian stronghold and Trump can't stop it

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Prince George Citizen

Coke ovens stand at dusk inside the SunCoke Energy Inc. facility in Middletown, Ohio, on Sept. 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Derrick Poe Apr 4 AuntVicki 1
3 missing women, 1 found dead (Sep '16) Apr 4 Zoom 18
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Mar 31 TammyLWebb 24
Missy Haywood Mar 30 Terry 1
Middletown Gangs (Apr '13) Mar 29 Mateen 40
Nathan Dunn (Aug '16) Mar 25 Anonymous 3
Missing Person - Amber Flack (Sep '16) Mar 24 morgam_danielle 6
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC