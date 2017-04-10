83 arrested in Middletown warrant sweep

83 arrested in Middletown warrant sweep

Thursday Mar 30

Middletown Division of Police and the Butler County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the US Marshals Service and Adult Parole worked together during the sweep. ""We are really happy with the success of this warrant sweep," Middletown Chief of Police Rodney Muterspaw said in a news release.

