83 arrested in Middletown warrant sweep
Middletown Division of Police and the Butler County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the US Marshals Service and Adult Parole worked together during the sweep. ""We are really happy with the success of this warrant sweep," Middletown Chief of Police Rodney Muterspaw said in a news release.
