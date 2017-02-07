Woman accused of murdering her ex-husband in Middletown
Police say 46-year-old Dawn Rachel Shearer called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Monday and told them she shot her ex-husband in the head at their home in the 3600 block of Ellis Way. Officers responded to the scene and found 45-year-old Anthony "Tony" Shearer with a gunshot wound to the head.
