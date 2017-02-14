The Tell-Tale Pacemaker: Man Charged ...

The Tell-Tale Pacemaker: Man Charged With Arson After Police Examine Pacemaker Data

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: FindLaw

Edgar Allan Poe's 'The Tell-Tale Heart ' tells the tale of a man, so wracked with guilt and paranoia after a well crafted murder that he begins to hear the beating of his victim's heart from under his floorboards and confesses to the crime. Now, Poe's classic tale seems to have come to life in Middletown, Ohio .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittney 8 hr Julia Campbell 1
News Police issue traffic ticket for over $37,000 (Apr '09) Feb 6 ziggy 3
why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16) Feb 2 whome 16
Horse Information Jan 31 Concerned 1
Goofy guy at Post Office Jan 31 MoonBeam 2
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Jan 31 Blake 22
Middletown Gangs (Apr '13) Jan 27 Skankhunter42 38
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC