The Middletown recording studio where the victim was shot and killed.
Jamelle Willis, 29, who also goes by the name 3 Stax, was shot in the back around 1:30 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead inside The Razors Edge, located at 2014 Tytus Avenue.
