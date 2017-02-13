Teen accused of starting church fire ...

Teen accused of starting church fire enters insanity plea

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Whiznews.com

The attorney for a 16-year-old boy charged in a fire that extensively damaged a southwestern Ohio church has entered a denial of the charges and an insanity plea for the teenager. The boy is charged in Butler County Juvenile Court with aggravated arson, breaking and entering and theft for allegedly starting the Jan. 22 fire at Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown.

