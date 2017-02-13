Teen accused of starting church fire enters insanity plea
The attorney for a 16-year-old boy charged in a fire that extensively damaged a southwestern Ohio church has entered a denial of the charges and an insanity plea for the teenager. The boy is charged in Butler County Juvenile Court with aggravated arson, breaking and entering and theft for allegedly starting the Jan. 22 fire at Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police issue traffic ticket for over $37,000 (Apr '09)
|Feb 6
|ziggy
|3
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|Feb 2
|whome
|16
|Horse Information
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|1
|Goofy guy at Post Office
|Jan 31
|MoonBeam
|2
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Jan 31
|Blake
|22
|Middletown Gangs (Apr '13)
|Jan 27
|Skankhunter42
|38
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC