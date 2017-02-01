Suspecting arson, cops subpoena homeo...

Suspecting arson, cops subpoena homeowner's pacemaker logs, then charge him with multiple felonies

Ross Compton, a 59-year-old homeowner in Middletown, Ohio called 911 in September 2016 to say that his house was on fire; there were many irregularities to the blaze that investigators found suspicious, such as contradictory statements from Compton and the way that the fire had started. In the ensuing investigation, the police secured a warrant for the logs from his pacemaker, specifically, "Compton's heart rate, pacer demand and cardiac rhythms before, during and after the fire."

